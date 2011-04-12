CMT Cancels ‘Working Class'

CMT has canceled Working

Class, its first scripted sitcom.

The network posted a message on the show's Facebook page on

Monday, and issued the following statement to the press: "We have, however, made the difficult decision not to pursue another season of Working Class at this time. The cast and crew of this series are truly remarkable and made an indelible mark on the sitcom landscape and amongst us all at CMT."

Working Class

ended its freshman season on April 1. Its series premiere in January drew 1.2

million viewers and a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating.

CMT says it remains open to developing other scripted programming on the network; its upcoming slate includes two scripted TV movies.

Series star Melissa Peterman will continue to appear on CMT's

The Singing Bee, which premieres

April 15.