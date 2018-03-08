CMT Bringing Back ‘Wife Swap’

CMT is bringing back Wife Swap, ordering 10 one-hour episodes of the docu-series. Wife Swap initially ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010, showing families from different walks of life switching spouses and learning to embrace their differences.



According to CMT, “During each switch, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced, only to later establish their own rules. At the end, the two couples meet for the first time, where they discuss what they learned from the swap and what changes and new rules will remain once they return home.”



Wife Swap is produced by Banijay Studios North America with David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard the executive producers.



No premiere date has yet been set for Wife Swap on CMT.



CMT is part of Viacom.