CMT Back-to-School Effort Launched for Louisiana

CMT is trying to push people in Louisiana back to college in a new public service campaign.



A highlight of the effort is a community college concert tour by country singer Courtney Cole, a Louisiana native. She committed to appearing at eight community colleges in 2018.



As part of its three-year-old Empowering Education initiative, CMT is working with the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System and Louisiana Calling, a non-profit, on the campaign, which was announced Thursday.



Related: CMT Picks Up ‘Pickler & Ben’



“After three years working with community and technical colleges across the U.S., we are excited to embark on our first-ever statewide tour alongside LCTCS,” said Lucia Folk, VP, Public Affairs at CMT. “By focusing CMT Empowering Education efforts in Louisiana – where we have access to the support of LCTCS and the network of stakeholders that Louisiana Calling represents – we can be more effective in connecting even more people to the many high-paying jobs available in the state.”



Louisiana is expected to add more than 225,000 new jobs by 2022, jobs that often require training or education beyond a high school diploma.



“This is an innovative partnership between CMT and the LCTCS that significantly invests in helping students become career-ready and improving the economic vitality of our rural communities,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.



“We are excited to partner with CMT in this endeavor and for the opportunity to broadly address the critically important issues of educational attainment and workforce development,” said Monty Sullivan, president of the LCTCS. “Through our collaborative efforts, we will work to build the awareness of educational opportunities available throughout Louisiana and increase the number of citizens who receive life-changing academic and workforce training at our colleges, and in programs that lead to good paying jobs.”