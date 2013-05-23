CMT Acquires Off-Net Rights to 'Hell's Kitchen'
CMT has acquired the exclusive cable rights to the Fox
cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen
in a multiyear licensing deal with distributor Debmar-Mercury.
"CMT will provide the
ideal environment for the terrific Hell's
Kitchen brand, ensuring that it thrives in both the off-network cable and
first-run broadcast arenas," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and
Ira Bernstein.
Produced by ITV Studios, Hell's
Kitchen will debut on CMT on May 27, with episodes also available on the
network's video on demand service.
