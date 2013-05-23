CMT Acquires Off-Net Rights to 'Hell's Kitchen'

CMT has acquired the exclusive cable rights to the Fox

cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen

in a multiyear licensing deal with distributor Debmar-Mercury.

"CMT will provide the

ideal environment for the terrific Hell's

Kitchen brand, ensuring that it thrives in both the off-network cable and

first-run broadcast arenas," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and

Ira Bernstein.

Produced by ITV Studios, Hell's

Kitchen will debut on CMT on May 27, with episodes also available on the

network's video on demand service.