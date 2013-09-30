Clyburn Honored by National Consumers League

FCC acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn will receive the Trumpeter Award from the National Consumers League Oct. 1 in Washington, the first FCC chair, acting or otherwise, to receive that honor.

It is the league's highest award and goes to "leaders who have tirelessly advocated for the right of consumers and workers." Clyburn is being saluted for motorwomanning the vote to cap inmate calling rates and negotiating an interoperability agreement, as well as work on the spectrum auction.

Also being saluted for consumer-friendliness are retiring Democratic Sens. Tom Harkin of Iowa and Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia. Rockefeller is chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has oversight of the FCC. Both senators are also past Trumpeter award winners.