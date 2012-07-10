'The Closer'Returns Steady for Final Episodes
The Closer's return on Monday night for the first of its final six episodes
drew 6.1 million viewers on TNT, down 2% from the 6.2 million that watched its
last original episode on Dec. 26, 2011.
Leading out
of The Closer, new drama Perception starring Eric McCormack averaged
5.6 million viewers, second to TNT's Dallas
(which premiered to 6.9 million viewers)
of cable's top series launches in 2012.
Perception retained 92% of The Closer's
adults 18-49 audience (1.1 million vs. 1.2 million) and 88% of its adults 25-54
viewership (1.5 million vs. 1.7 million), according to Nielsen's live + same day
ratings.
