Closer Premiere Draws 7.2M Total Viewers for TNT

The seventh and

final season premiere of The Closer drew 7.2 million viewers live plus same

day, making it TNT's highest drama

audience of 2011.

The Kyra Sedgwick

starrer, which will not conclude until 2012, drew 1.8 million viewers in the

18-49 demo and 2.4 million adults 25-54.

The second-season

premiere of Rizzoli & Isles, the female buddy cop drama, drew 6.4

million total viewers, including 1.5 million in the 18-49 demo and 2.1 million adults

24-54.

During the

premieres, TNT unveiled the first look its upcoming Dallas reboot.