Closer Premiere Draws 7.2M Total Viewers for TNT
The seventh and
final season premiere of The Closer drew 7.2 million viewers live plus same
day, making it TNT's highest drama
audience of 2011.
The Kyra Sedgwick
starrer, which will not conclude until 2012, drew 1.8 million viewers in the
18-49 demo and 2.4 million adults 25-54.
The second-season
premiere of Rizzoli & Isles, the female buddy cop drama, drew 6.4
million total viewers, including 1.5 million in the 18-49 demo and 2.1 million adults
24-54.
During the
premieres, TNT unveiled the first look its upcoming Dallas reboot.
