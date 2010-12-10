'The Closer' To End After Season 7

The seventh season of TNT drama The

Closer will be its last, the network announced Friday.

The decision to end Closer's

run in 2011 was made by series star Kyra Sedgwick.

"It's impossible to fully express our appreciation to Kyra Sedgwick,

series creator James Duff and all of the other talented people who brought The Closer to TNT viewers," said Steve

Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks, in a statement. "The Closer was a pivotal series in

setting a new course for TNT's original programming, while also serving as a

prime example of the storytelling strength possible on cable television."

The

Closer is currently wrapping up its sixth season. Production of the 15-episode

final season will start in spring 2011.

The series is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company, in association

with Warner Bros. Television. Duff serves as executive producer with Greer

Shephard, Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace and Sedgwick.