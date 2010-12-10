'The Closer' To End After Season 7
The seventh season of TNT drama The
Closer will be its last, the network announced Friday.
The decision to end Closer's
run in 2011 was made by series star Kyra Sedgwick.
"It's impossible to fully express our appreciation to Kyra Sedgwick,
series creator James Duff and all of the other talented people who brought The Closer to TNT viewers," said Steve
Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks, in a statement. "The Closer was a pivotal series in
setting a new course for TNT's original programming, while also serving as a
prime example of the storytelling strength possible on cable television."
The
Closer is currently wrapping up its sixth season. Production of the 15-episode
final season will start in spring 2011.
The series is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company, in association
with Warner Bros. Television. Duff serves as executive producer with Greer
Shephard, Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace and Sedgwick.
