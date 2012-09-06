Clinton Speech Perks Up Cable Ratings in DNC's Second Night

A lengthy speech from former President Bill Clinton on the

second night of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday drew almost 12

million viewers to cable news from 10-11:30 p.m., up slightly from the similar

hour the prior evening.

The combined audience of CNN, Fox News and MSNBC was 11.83

million total viewers during the time period, according to Nielsen fast

nationals. When First Lady Michelle Obama and San Antonio mayor Julian Castro

addressed the crowd in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday evening, the three networks'combined viewership was 10.39 million in the 10 p.m. hour.

MSNBC again topped the ratings in primetime, drawing 3.31

million total viewers and 1 million in the key adults 25-54 demo from 8-11 p.m.

CNN was second with 2.92 million total viewers and 962,000 adults 25-54 and Fox

News was third with 2.7 million viewers and 629,000 in the key demo.

On broadcast, ABC's coverage rated first, drawing 4.62

million total viewers from 10-11:29 p.m. CBS was second. NBCdid not air convention coverage due to its telecast of the NFL season opener.