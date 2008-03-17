Trending

Clinton, Obama to Participate in MTV Choose or Lose Discussion

By

Democratic contenders Sens. Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) and Barack Obama (Ill.) will participate in MTV's Choose or Lose campaign via a discussion with young Iraq war veterans on the fifth anniversary of the war.

Clinton and Obama will not appear together. Rather, each candidate will talk to the same eight veterans: Chris Weimer, Ernest Johnson, Ryan Groves, Max Nitze, Wendell Guillermo, Jessica McDermott, Christina Correa and Herold Noel.

Both candidates have been campaigning hard in Pennsylvania in the run-up to the state primary April 22. Obama's portion of the event is being taped Monday in Scranton, while Clinton will meet with the veterans Tuesday in Lancaster.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the presumptive Republican nominee, was invited to participate but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

The special will air Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be roadblocked across MTV Networks’ various channels including MTV, mtvU, MTV2, MTV Tr3ìs, MTV Hits and MTV Jams.

AP, a co-sponsor of the event, will stream the event on its 1,800 media sites March 24 at 1 p.m. (EST)/10 a.m. (PST).