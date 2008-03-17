Clinton, Obama to Participate in MTV Choose or Lose Discussion

Democratic contenders Sens. Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) and Barack Obama (Ill.) will participate in MTV's Choose or Lose campaign via a discussion with young Iraq war veterans on the fifth anniversary of the war.

Clinton and Obama will not appear together. Rather, each candidate will talk to the same eight veterans: Chris Weimer, Ernest Johnson, Ryan Groves, Max Nitze, Wendell Guillermo, Jessica McDermott, Christina Correa and Herold Noel.

Both candidates have been campaigning hard in Pennsylvania in the run-up to the state primary April 22. Obama's portion of the event is being taped Monday in Scranton, while Clinton will meet with the veterans Tuesday in Lancaster.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the presumptive Republican nominee, was invited to participate but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

The special will air Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be roadblocked across MTV Networks’ various channels including MTV, mtvU, MTV2, MTV Tr3ìs, MTV Hits and MTV Jams.

AP, a co-sponsor of the event, will stream the event on its 1,800 media sites March 24 at 1 p.m. (EST)/10 a.m. (PST).