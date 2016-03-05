Clinton to Join Sanders on Fox News Town Hall

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has agreed to join Bernie Sanders at a Town Hall meeting on Fox News Channel Monday, March 7.

The event, held in Detroit the night before the Michigan primary, will be moderated by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier and air live 6 p.m. ET with an encore broadcast at 11 p.m. ET.

Clinton will be appearing on Fox News Channel for the first time in two years. It will also be the first time Sanders has been interviewed by Baier.

Baier co-moderated Thursday night's Republican debate in Detroit along with Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace.

Campaign events have been generating huge ratings, particularly those including Republican front runner Donald Trump. Thursday’s debate drew nearly 17 million viewers.