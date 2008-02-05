Clinton Agrees to Appear on Fox News Channel Feb. 11

Democratic candidate Sen. Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) agreed to appear on a debate on the network the night of Feb. 11, according to a report at politico.com. The eve of the so-called Potomac Primary, when voters in Virginia , D.C.and Maryland will go to the polls.

But it will take two to tango. The channel is still awaiting a response from the campaign of Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.).

While Democratic candidates boycotted a Fox News-sponsored debate in Nevada last year, which ultimately had to be canceled, both Clinton and Obama have since appeared on the network as their battle heated up.





In addition to the live Fox News Channel airing, the debate would air on a delayed basis later that night on Fox-owned WTTG TV Washington.