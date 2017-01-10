‘Clemson’ Tide Crushes Social Media

ESPN's coverage of Clemson's last-second victory over Alabama in the CFP National Championship game dominated social media "interactions" Monday night, according to Nielsen Social.

In fact it had more such interactions, defined as "original social media posts related to a linear TV episode and the engagement with that content," than all the other top 10 live sports and entertainment series on the night combined—by a factor of 17.

The game drew 18,749,000 social media interactions versus 1,258,000 for the other top nine.

Number two on the night was also a cable program, USA's Monday Night Raw at 462,000 interactions, followed by ABC's The Bachelor with 459,000, Love & Hip Hop on VH1 with 118,000, CNN's Town Hall: Bernie Sanders with 110,000, and NBC's Celebrity Apprentice at 53,000.