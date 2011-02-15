Clearasil Breaks Out On MTV's 'Skins' Again

Clearasil broke out again on MTV's controversial series Skins Monday night.

Despite complaints from the Parents Television Council,

which has called Skins "the most

dangerous show for children" ever on TV, Reckitt Benckiser again purchased time

on the show after taking a week off. The PTC is urging its members to buy

products that compete with Reckitt brands.

This week Clearasil was joined by two brands from consumer

products company Chattem: Icy Hot and Gold Bond. There was also an ad for a

feminine health product called repHresh Pro-B. Nearly all of the other ad spots

were taken by ads for movies and promos for other MTV shows, as they have for

the last few weeks.

Most well known brands have asked MTV not to include their

commercials during Skins, which often

depicts having sex, drinking and taking drugs. Among those yanking their ads

were Taco Bell, General Motors, Subway, H&R Block, Schick and L'Oreal.

Clearasil is one of the few to appear on the show more than once after its

premiere.

At the time, Reckitt Benckiser said it wouldn't pull out of

the show. In a statement, it said, "Clearasil buys advertising time in

blocks and the networks slot our ads wherever they have free time. Clearasil

does not endorse any specific show on any network, nor the personal views or

opinions that may be voiced on such shows."

Clearasil's ad was preceded by a promo saying it supported

MTV's ACT initiative urging viewers to take action on issues they care about.

Ratings for Skins

have dropped sharply from its premiere four weeks ago, in which 3.3 million

viewers tuned in. Last week it had 1.193 million viewers. Despite the lack of

advertisers and falling ratings, MTV has stood by the program.