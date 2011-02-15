Clearasil Breaks Out On MTV's 'Skins' Again
Clearasil broke out again on MTV's controversial series Skins Monday night.
Despite complaints from the Parents Television Council,
which has called Skins "the most
dangerous show for children" ever on TV, Reckitt Benckiser again purchased time
on the show after taking a week off. The PTC is urging its members to buy
products that compete with Reckitt brands.
This week Clearasil was joined by two brands from consumer
products company Chattem: Icy Hot and Gold Bond. There was also an ad for a
feminine health product called repHresh Pro-B. Nearly all of the other ad spots
were taken by ads for movies and promos for other MTV shows, as they have for
the last few weeks.
Most well known brands have asked MTV not to include their
commercials during Skins, which often
depicts having sex, drinking and taking drugs. Among those yanking their ads
were Taco Bell, General Motors, Subway, H&R Block, Schick and L'Oreal.
Clearasil is one of the few to appear on the show more than once after its
premiere.
At the time, Reckitt Benckiser said it wouldn't pull out of
the show. In a statement, it said, "Clearasil buys advertising time in
blocks and the networks slot our ads wherever they have free time. Clearasil
does not endorse any specific show on any network, nor the personal views or
opinions that may be voiced on such shows."
Clearasil's ad was preceded by a promo saying it supported
MTV's ACT initiative urging viewers to take action on issues they care about.
Ratings for Skins
have dropped sharply from its premiere four weeks ago, in which 3.3 million
viewers tuned in. Last week it had 1.193 million viewers. Despite the lack of
advertisers and falling ratings, MTV has stood by the program.
