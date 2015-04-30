Clayton Leaves Dish $13.8M Richer

Former Dish Network CEO Joe Clayton, who retired from the company on March 31, reaped a big payday in 2014, receiving $13.8 million in total compensation in 2014, nearly 10 times the amount he received in the prior year and fueled by a one-time stock award tied to his performance.

According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Clayton received total compensation of $13.8 million in 2014, an 885.7% increase from the $1.4 million he received in 2013. While his annual base salary stayed the same at $1 million, the increase was entirely due to a $12.8 million stock award Clayton received for the year tied to the company meeting subscriber, revenue and free cash flow targets.

Clayton, who joined Dish in 2011, retired on March 31. His duties have been assumed by Dish chairman and founder Charlie Ergen.

