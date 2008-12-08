Clark Howard to Host Headline News Show

Clark Howard, host of the syndicated radio program, The Clark Howard Show, will host a new money show on Headline News beginning Jan. 3.



The show will air Sundays at 6 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. as two, back-to-back half-hours featuring a best-of compilation of calls from his daily radio show.



Howard will also provide reports on holiday money-management tips on Headline News in the run-up to the Jan. 3 debut, as well as a sub-site on the network's web site at www.CNN.com/ClarkHoward.



Howard's show originates out of WSB-AM Atlanta, where he is also a reporter on co-owned WSB-TV there.