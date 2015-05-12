Clara Kim Named ASCAP General Counsel

ASCAP has named Clara Kim as its new executive VP and general counsel. The appointment is effective June 1.

Kim succeeds Elizabeth Matthews, who was named CEO of ASCAP in January.

Kim is formerly executive VP of business and legal affairs for the National Geographic Channel, where she oversaw domestic and international. Her resume also includes executive VP, global business and legal affairs for Discovery, and various senior legal posts at Spike TV, Nickelodeon, MTV and Showtime.

“I am thrilled to have someone of Clara’s caliber, business acumen and broad experience joining my senior leadership team to lead our business and legal affairs and legislative teams at ASCAP," said Matthews. "Her expertise across the global media landscape and her knowledge of complex business transactions in the development, distribution and content areas are a perfect match for ASCAP as we evolve to offer best-in-class new services to our diverse constituents, including members and licensing partners."