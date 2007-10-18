Claman Makes Fox Business Network Debut

Liz Claman made her debut on Fox Business Network Thursday from Omaha, Neb., where she will interview financial guru Warren Buffett at 4 p.m. (EST). She was welcomed by her new colleague, David Asman.

Beginning Monday, Claman will co-anchor the network's afternoon market block, Fox Business (2 p.m.-5 p.m.), with Asman.

FBN had been wooing the CNBC anchor for some time and had to carefully work around the standard noncompete clause in her contract with the rival network.