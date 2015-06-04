Cisco's Incoming CEO Reveals Leadership Team

Chuck Robbins, who will succeed John Chambers as Cisco Systems’ new CEO on July 26, unveiled his executive leadership team on Thursday soon after announcing the coming departure of two company presidents.

The ten members of Robbins' new executive leadership team are:

-Pankaj Patel, executive VP, chief development officer;

-Kelly Kramer, executive VP and chief financial officer;

-Rebecca Jacoby, senior VP, operations (Additionally, Guillermo Diaz, Cisco senior VP of IT, has been promoted to CIO, reporting to Jacoby);

