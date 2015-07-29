Cinemax's 'Banshee' to End With Season 4

Cinemax said its action series Banshee will end its run after an eight-episode fourth season, which will begin on Jan. 16. Co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a release: “Banshee has been an incredible ride, and we continue to break new ground in season four. While we certainly considered returning for a fifth season, I always said that when the story was told, it would be time to move on, and that time has come. I am grateful to Cinemax for making Banshee the great success it has been and for supporting our creative decision to wrap things up.”

The HBO sister network (within Time Warner) also is ending action series Strike Back after the current, fifth season.

Banshee stars Antony Starr as Lucas Hood, an ex-con and master thief who assumes the identity of a sheriff in Pennsylvania (the show is produced in Pittsburgh) while continuing his criminal pursuits and enforcing his own code of justice.

