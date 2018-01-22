Cinemax Series ‘Strike Back’ Debuts Season Five Feb. 2

Cinemax action-adventure series Strike Back returns for its fifth season Friday, Feb. 2. There are 10 episodes in the new season, and a new cast. Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Roxanne McKee and Alin Sumarwata star.

When terrorist Omair Idrisi escapes from Syrian authorities with plans to launch an attack, the manhunt can only be entrusted to counterterrorism’s best and brightest—elite Section 20.

The new season was shot in Jordan, Croatia and Hungary.

Strike Back debuted on Sky in 2010.

Left Bank Pictures produces. Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian and MJ Bassett are executive producers of Strike Back.