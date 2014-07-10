Cinemax Picks Up ‘The Knick’ for Second Season #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Cinemax has greenlit period drama The Knick for a second season, the network announced during the series’ Summer TCA Press Tour panel.

The order comes ahead of the season one premiere, which will bow on the cabler Aug. 8.

The Knick comes from Steven Soderbergh and stars Clive Owen as Dr. John Thackery, a surgeon working at New York’s Knickerbocker Hospital in 1900.