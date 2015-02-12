Cinemax Orders ‘Walking Dead’ Creator’s ‘Outcast’

Cinemax has given a series order to Outcast, a paranormal drama from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Fox International Channels will produce the series, which was given a 10-episode order.

Outcast tells the story of a man seeking to understand why he is the subject of frequent demon possessions. Kirkman, who wrote the pilot, serves as executive producer with Chris Black, Sue Naegle, David Alpert and Fox International Channels’ Sharon Tal Yguado.

The series is based on the comic books of the same name by Kirkman, also responsible for the original Walking Dead comics.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Robert Kirkman, a visionary talent who has the unique ability to tap into today’s zeitgeist, making him a perfect fit for the newly expanded Cenemax roster,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo.

Fox International Channels will also serve as network for the series in international markets.

Also on Thursday, Cinemaxrenewed hour-long drama Banshee for a fourth season.