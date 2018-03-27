Cinemax Orders Sixth Season of ‘Strike Back’

Cinemax has ordered a sixth season of drama Strike Back. The fifth season finale airs April 6. The show follows the ordeals of Section 20, an elite special ops team as it fights a web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

“The rebirth of Strike Back has reestablished Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series,” said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. “We are delighted to offer Section 20 the opportunity to continue saving the world from mayhem and destruction.”

The sixth season of Strike Back will be the seventh for U.K. co-producer Sky. Cinemax began airing the series with Sky’s second season.

Strike Back is a Cinemax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian and MJ Bassett are executive producers.

The cast includes Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Roxanne McKee, Alin Sumarwata, Nina Sosanya, Don Hany, Trevor Eve and Katherine Kelly.