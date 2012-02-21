Cinema Advertising Outfit Buys Ticket to Upfront

As if the upfront calendar wasn't crowed enough with

broadcast and cable networks trying to get the attention of media buyers, now

movie theaters want in on the party.

NCM Media Networks, which puts commercials on more than

18,300 screens in 176 markets, says it plans to hold a lunchtime upfront

presentation event at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square movie theater on May 16.

"The NCM network is one of America's top-rated networks on

weekends as well as one of the top 15 national networks overall, so it makes

perfect sense for us to participate in the TV upfront process," Cliff Marks,

president of sales and marketing with NCM Media Networks, said in a statement.

"While NCM has always done a meaningful amount of our business upfront, we are

officially becoming a part of the upfront season for the first time this year.

This will allow advertisers to get a first look at the upcoming feature film

slate and have special access to premium inventory and our unique integrated

cinema programs."

NCM says that during 2010, about 700 million people attended

movies shown in theaters with which it has exclusive cinema advertising

agreements.