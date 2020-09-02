Cinedigm Adds Streaming Channels to WhaleLive

Cinedigm said it reached an agreement to distribute its streaming channels with Zeasn, whose Whale OS powers smart TVs made by Philips, Magnavox and other manufacturers.

Viewers will be able to access the channels from WhaleLive, a new ad supported live streaming service developed by Zeasn.

Related: Cinedigm Networks Launched on Cox Contour Platforms

“As we have seen with the worldwide success of Netflix, Disney Plus and others, we are experiencing a dramatic transformation in how movies and television content is distributed and consumed across the globe. As more and more content is streamed directly into the home, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Zeasn and become a key content provider for them," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s general manager of digital networks. “As such, this partnership gives us a strategic advantage by providing a direct means of launching our OTT channels in various formats worldwide and reaching a global audience.”

Related: Cinedigm Brushes Bob Ross Channel Onto Xumo

Zeasn already carries Cinedigm’s Viewster app. Under the new agreement, viewers will be able to access channels including The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Bambu, Docurama, CONtv, MyTime Movie Network, CONtv Anime and Whistle Sports.

“Cinedigm has played a leading role as the premier independent content distributor in this market segment, and we’re extremely excited to deliver their premium contents through our Ad-supported live streaming service WhaleLive to all the users around the world,” said Jason He, CEO of Zeasn. “This partnership further improves the streaming experience on our Whale Eco, we will continue to provide our partners with leading technologies, tools and expertise to help them to scale with speed, while delivering compelling customer experiences all over the world. ”