Cine Estelar, Cine Nostalgia Expand Distribution and Film Line-Ups

The Spanish-language Cine Estelar and Cine Nostalgia channels have announced wider availability in the U.S. and plans to air a special slate of exclusive Mexican films on Sunday May 5th.

"After our exclusivity on DIRECTV concluded in December 2011, the distribution of Cine Nostalgia and Cine Estelar has grown to other pay-TV platforms," noted Carlos Vasallo, president of Cine Nostalgia and Cine Estelar in a statement. "Today we are in DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Verizon, Cox Communications, and in talks with Time Warner Cable."

The company also noted that the two channels are now among the ten most viewed Spanish-language networks on DirecTV. At the end of the first quarter, Cine Estelar and Cine Nostalgia ranked as the top sixth and eighth most viewed channels respectively among 45 plus Spanish channels on DirecTV.