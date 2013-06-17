Cincinnati Bengals Tapped for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

HBO has tapped the Cincinnati Bengals for the eighth season

of its NFL docuseries Hard Knocks.





The new season will premiere Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. The series,

which takes a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL training camp, will air on

Tuesdays again for the second straight year. Last year's version with the Miami

Dolphins was the show's second-most watched in the past decade with 4.1 million

viewers per week.



Hard Knocks is a collaboration between HBO Sports and

NFL Films.





"We are delighted that Hard Knocks will be

returning this summer and excited for our return to the AFC North and the

Cincinnati Bengals franchise," said Ken Hershman, president of HBO Sports.

"The series has become captivating television with appeal far beyond the

hardcore football fan. Hard Knocks is a cornerstone franchise at

HBO Sports."





This will be the second time the Bengals will be

the featured team on Hard Knocks, having done it previously in 2009.