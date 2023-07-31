CIMM To Assess Value Of Panels In Cross-Platform Measurement

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement said it will examine the value of panels in the future of TV and cross platform televisions measurement.

The project will be lead by Joan FitzGerald of, Data ImpacX, and Jonathan Steuer of Anonymous Media Research

“Consumer research panels have played a critical part of the television measurement ecosystem for decades,” said Jon Watts, Managing Director, CIMM.

“However, the growing use of different datasets to support measurement, the shift of viewing to connected devices and increasingly sophisticated modeling techniques have led many industry participants to question the value of panels,” Watts said. “At the same time, we’re seeing a proliferation of new panels for calibration and other purposes and steady improvements in panel technologies.This project aims to align the industry around a clear understanding and common vision for the future role and value of panels in the US TV market.”

NIelsen has long based its TV measurement on its panel of sample TV households. Nielsen is working to incorporate big data from millions of set-top boxes and smart TVs into its ratings, but it is being challenge by a a number of companies that prioritize big data, including Comscore, ISpot.tv and VideoAmp.

According to CIMM, its new project will enable the industry to better comprehend the different perspective on panels across publishers, agencies, marketers and providers.

“It seems clear that a single ‘gold-standard’ research panel of tens of thousands of households is no longer sufficient for understanding TV viewership or for meeting the requirements for cross-platform video measurement,” said FitzGerald. “In other words, it seems clear that the days of ‘panel-first’ TV measurement are over. Digital platforms and other digital devices enable extremely granular measurement of many aspects of media behavior by collection and analysis of device log files, server log files and ACR software running on media consumption devices. However, such big data sources come with significant limitations.”

The study will look at the limitations to using big data for measuring TV viewing including incomplete coverage and sub-par data accuracy/

“We hope the industry can reach consensus about the need for panels or panel alternatives, as well as minimum requirements and viable product definitions,” said Steuer. “Ideally, this project will enable the development of such a consensus position and minimum requirements for panels or for alternatives in the U.S. marketplace.”

The Project Steering Group including: Yee Pang, Group director, research & measurement, GroupM; Larry Allen, VP and GM of Addressable Enablement, Comcast Advertising; Howard Shimmel, president, Janus Strategy and Insights; Helen Katz, executive VO, research, Publicis; and former ESPN research director Artie Bulgrin, who is now a measurement Consultant & project lead for the ANA.

“Panels are a critical resource for advertisers – but requirements and perspectives are shifting, as new approaches gain traction,” said Yee Pang. “With our group’s collective strengths, we believe the CIMM study can play an important role in helping the industry to align around a common understanding of the value of panels and how they fit into a modern and evolving media marketplace.”