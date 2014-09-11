Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet the Press’ Debut Tops Sunday Morning

Chuck Todd’s debut as moderator for NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday drew the show’s biggest audience since early March with just under 3 million viewers.

Meet the Press, which featured an interview with President Obama, led CBS’ Face the Nation and ABC’s This Week with total viewers, as well as the adults 25-54 news demo and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

The 821,000 adults 25-54 viewers was Meet the Press’ best turnout in the demo since late June.