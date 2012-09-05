Chuck Lorre Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Chuck Lorre has inked a new exclusive deal with Warner Bros.

Television, keeping him based at the studio where he executive produces Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mike

& Molly through 2016.

The four-year agreement will have Lorre develop new comedy

programming and also expand into dramatic series and potential long-form

projects for both broadcast and cable TV through his Chuck Lorre Productions

shingle. He will continue as executive producer of his three CBS sitcoms, and

all his current and future TV projects will be produced in association with WBTV

or Warner Horizon Television.

The pact also includes a feature film component for projects

written, developed and/or directed by Lorre with Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Chuck Lorre is the quintessential comedy writer/producer of

our time, the most successful creator/showrunner of the last 25 years in this

business," said WBTV president Peter Roth. "We are so incredibly excited -- and

honored -- to be continuing our partnership with him. Chuck has had a profound

impact on Warner Bros. Television over the last 12 years, and we look forward

to a long and successful future relationship."

Lorre has been with Warner Bros. since 2000. Before that, he

created and executive-produced Dharma

& Greg, Grace Under Fire and Cybill and was a co-executive producer

and writer on Roseanne.