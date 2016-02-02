Chuck Lorre to Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Chuck Lorre, the creator, writer and executive producer of a plethora of successful Warner Bros.-produced CBS sitcoms, such as The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 18 at the 2016 NAB Show Television Luncheon in Las Vegas. NAB made the announcement Monday.

Lorre has been a major force in the TV comedy world for the past two decades. He is the creator of Grace Under Fire, Cybill, Dharma & Greg and Mom, as well as the executive producer of Roseanne and Mike & Molly. Big Bang Theory is the No. 1 comedy on TV.

“An artist in the prime of his career, Chuck Lorre is a legendary television writer and producer,” said Marcellus Alexander, NAB executive VP of television. “His biting wit and memorable characters have become a part of our culture and defined an era of scripted comedies for Warner Bros. Television and CBS — comedies that remind us, on a weekly basis, of the scale and power of broadcast television.”

A 2012 inductee into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Lorre has also received the NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award, Television Showman of the Year at the 46th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Ceremony and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last year, Lorre led the founding of The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA, which has raised more than $4 million to support STEM undergraduate students needing financial aid.