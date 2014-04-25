Chrysler, Sprint Sponsor Fox’s ‘24: Live Another Day’

Jack is back, and Sprint and Chrysler are along for the adventure as sponsors.

Sprint and Chrysler will be integrated into 24: Live Another Day, as Kiefer Sutherland reprises his role as terror fighter Jack Bauer on Fox beginning May 5.

As one of Fox’s signature series, 24 was a favorite with advertisers including Sprint, a sponsor for five seasons. When Fox announced plans to bring 24 back as part of its new event series strategy at last year’s upfront, “we had an immediate reaction,” said Jean Rossi, executive VP of sales at Fox Broadcasting Co. and president of Fox One integrated sales and marketing.

Fox sold the show to advertisers before it knew 24 would be shot entirely in England, which made integrating an American car and cell phone into the show a bit trickier than usual. But working with the client and the production company, they found a way.

“They were fantastic,” Rossi said. “It’s taken integration to a whole new level.”

24: Live Another Day will help Chrysler kick off the launch of its new Chrysler 200.

“It’s always ben a very fast-paced, addictive show, but it also showcases a lot of technology and performance, whether it’s vehicles, phones or what have you,” said Andy Love, senior manager for the Chrysler brand. “We have a great story with our vehicle from a technology standpoint as well as a performance standpoint.”

The vehicle will be integrated into the show over the course of the season, and in one episode of the show will be more prominently featured, Love said.

“It’s going to be a very natural integration and one that I think will showcase our car very well,” he said. “We’ve got a brand new car and driving awareness is paramount.”

Chrysler’s sponsorship also includes media exclusivity in key episodes, social media activations, customized content and co-branded marketing. In addition, Chrysler will co-sponsor the show’s premiere screening in New York.

Sprint has a multi-platform sponsorship including the placement of Sprint phones and a custom digital experience in which viewers can connect and complete missions on Fox.com. Winners unlock fresh content.

Back in the day, Sprint and 24 worked together on some pioneering sponsorship ideas, including sponsored mobisodes.

24 was also known for commercial free premieres, an online talk show, 24Inside, sponsored by Allstate and an online web series featuring a rookie at Bauer’s Counter Terrorism Unit sponsored by Unilever’s Degree Men’s deodorant.