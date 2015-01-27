Christine Connor’s XCON Signs Deal With Lincoln Square Productions

ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions has signed a production deal with Christine Connor’s non-fiction company XCON.

This is LSP’s first ever producer deal.

“Christine and her team are devoted to creating high quality factual content that is both engaging and intelligent,” said ABC News president James Goldston in an internal memo. “XCON will continue to develop new non-fiction narrative programming with an emphasis on historical docudrama.”

XCON was formed in 2011 and counts among its credits, Investigation Discovery’s A Crime to Remember. Connor has also created and produced National Geographic’s Going Deep and developed ABC’s Final Witness.

Goldston’s full memo to staff is below:

Team –

I’m delighted to announce that Christine Connor and her production company XCON will be joining Lincoln Square Productions, in our first ever overall producer deal.

Christine and her team are devoted to creating high quality factual content that is both engaging and intelligent. XCON will continue to develop new non-fiction narrative programming with an emphasis on historical docudrama. They will be based at 125 West End Avenue.

For the past 15 years, Christine has developed a career focused on telling fascinating stories and developing content that both entertains and challenges viewers. She has originated and worked on shows for many networks including: A&E, Discovery, History, truTV, Animal Planet, TLC, Sundance, Lifetime, OWN and Style.

Then in 2011, Christine began her own production company, XCON. Under XCON, Christine continues to take big stories and turn them into great television. She created Investigation Discovery’s first ever Emmy-winning show, A Crime to Remember, which is currently in its second season, and continues to break ratings records for that network. Christine also created and produced National Geographic’s critically acclaimed GOING DEEP with David Rees and developed ABC’s Final Witness, that she then executive produced with our own Rudy Bednar.

This is a very exciting step forward as we continue to build out a world class non-fiction organization. It continues our momentum at Lincoln Square Productions, with new ABC Primetime series, like our just announced "Moment of Truth," starting on Saturdays in March, and our original series for cable— shows like "Watt’s World" and "New York ER." It is our goal to attract the best storytelling talent out there and we couldn't be more excited that Christine and XCON are part of that effort.

Please join me in welcoming Christine.

James