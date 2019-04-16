‘Christina on the Coast’ Starts on HGTV May 23

Christina on the Coast, a docu-series starring former Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead, debuts on HGTV May 23. Anstead is a real estate expert and designer. “With a booming design business, a new husband, a blended family with four kids and a baby boy on the way,” said HGTV, Anstead is the focus of the show.

She was Christina El Moussa on Flip or Flop.

“You may know me from flipping houses,” said Anstead. “But there’s a lot more sides to me than that. I’m a mom with a new business venture, a new man and a new point of view. I’m helping people create beautiful new spaces to spend time with their families. There is something wonderful about reinventing someone’s world.”

Anstead is married to Ant Anstead, star of MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers.

In the premiere, Anstead takes on an extensive home renovation for her childhood friend, Cassie. The season also includes a special episode where Christina and Ant give their pool a full makeover and transform their backyard into “an outdoor paradise.”

A digital series, Christina on the Coast: Unfiltered, will offer a new episode each week after the linear premiere of an episode. They’ll be available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on demand and on YouTube. Anstead shares behind-the-scenes footage, recalls favorite scenes and designs from the series, and talks openly about her life.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc.