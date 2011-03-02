Christina Aguilera Joins NBC's ‘The Voice'

Singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera has signed on as a musician

coach of NBC's upcoming singing competition series The Voice.

"Christina has a once in a generation

talent -- her voice is phenomenally distinctive and instantly recognizable,"

said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media

Studios. "Her journey as an artist, who started so young in the music business,

will be an inspiration to the talent she coaches on the show."

"When I decided to produce The Voice, I immediately knew that my

first choice for a female coach had to be Christina Aguilera," added

executive producer Mark Burnett.

Aguilera joins the previously announced Cee Lo Green and

Adam Levine as three of the four Voice

coaches

The Voice premieres Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.