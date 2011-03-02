Christina Aguilera Joins NBC's ‘The Voice'
Singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera has signed on as a musician
coach of NBC's upcoming singing competition series The Voice.
"Christina has a once in a generation
talent -- her voice is phenomenally distinctive and instantly recognizable,"
said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media
Studios. "Her journey as an artist, who started so young in the music business,
will be an inspiration to the talent she coaches on the show."
"When I decided to produce The Voice, I immediately knew that my
first choice for a female coach had to be Christina Aguilera," added
executive producer Mark Burnett.
Aguilera joins the previously announced Cee Lo Green and
Adam Levine as three of the four Voice
coaches
The Voice premieres Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.
