Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Returning to 'The Voice'

NBC made it official Friday, announcing that original Voice coaches Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green will return for the fall cycle.

Usher and Shakira, who replaced the two for the current spring cycle, will return for next spring's cycle as well. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be on both cycles. The spring season will recieve heavy promotion from NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics from Sochi, Russia next February.

Carson Daly, who has hosted The Voice for all four cycles, will continue his role.

The current cycle of The Voice is averaging a 5.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 14.5 million total viewers on Monday nights, and a 4.7 rating and 13.4 million viewers on Tuesdays.

"We locked in a plan several months ago to have the outstanding Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green rejoin Blake and Adam for cycle 5, and we're pleased to announce that the original four coaches are going to be back together in the fall," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming, NBC Entertainment. "They're the reason this show was launched so strong for the first three cycles and we owe them a debt of gratitude. And after careful consideration of everyone's schedules for next spring, we are excited to be returning the current cycle of judges - Shakira and Usher along with Blake and Adam - for cycle 6, which will premiere after the Winter Olympics."

Entertainment Weekly on Thursday first reported that Aguilera and CeeLo would return to The Voice.