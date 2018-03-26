Chris Satchell, Comcast’s Chief Product Officer, Is Departing

Chris Satchell, Comcast Cable’s chief product officer, is leaving the Philadelphia-based MSO to relocate back to the West Coast, where he’ll be closer to his family and take a new executive role in the health and nutrition industry.

More detail about Satchell's next move has not been announced. Satchell, a former Nike and Microsoft executive, joined Comcast the newly created chief product officer role in 2015, where he headed up the company’s product team in Philadelphia, Denver and Silicon Valley to develop and design Comcast’s consumer products, and included heavy involvement with relatively new ones such as xFi, Comcast’s whole-home WiFi management platform, and its mobile app and set-top experience for the Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Comcast has no immediate plans to replace the chief product officer role, but, tied to Satchell’s departure, has promoted two others to take the lead on Comcast's product vision: Matt Zelesko and Fraser Stirling.

Zelesko, who joined Comcast in mid-2015 as SVP of software development engineering following several years at Time Warner Cable, is now SVP, entertainment products and chief software officer.

Stirling, who came aboard Comcast in 2014 (joining after he was at Verizon for a brief period following Verizon's acquisition of Intel Media and its OnCue), has been upped to SVP, digital home devices and A.I. Stirling is also late of BSkyB.

Zelesko and Stirling report to Tony Werner, president of Technology, Product and Xperience for Comcast Cable.

They’ll also work closely with Charlie Herrin, Comcast Cable’s chief customer experience officer; and Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable’s EVP of Xfinity Services.

Update: Comcast confirmed that Satchell was departing the company as well as the moves involving Zelesko and Stirling. According to Comcast, Zelesko and Stirling are uniquely positioned to lead the company's product team.