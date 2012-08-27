Chris Rose Joins NFL Network

Veteran broadcaster Chris Rose has joined NFL Network.

Rose will host Sunday studio shows NFL GameDay Highlights and NFL GameDay Final, as well as the postgame edition of NFL Total Access following the network's Thursday Night Football telecast.

"We're happy to have Chris on board and he will serve as yet another valuable addition to our talented roster of hosts and analysts," said NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger. "Both NFL GameDay Highlights and NFL GameDay Final have shown tremendous growth over the past few seasons and we have no doubt Chris will build on the success of these shows."

Rose served as an on-air host and play-by-play announcer for Fox from 2000-12. He will continue to host Intentional Talk on MLB Network.