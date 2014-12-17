Chris Regina Promoted to Senior VP of Syfy, Chiller

Syfy has promoted Chris Regina to senior VP of program strategy for both Syfy and sister net Chiller.

Regina was previously senior VP of programming for Syfy and helped lead the cabler’s acquisition and strategy for ratings hit Sharknado.

In his expanded role, Regina will head up both net’s programming planning, original movie development, production and scheduling. He will also manage acquired productions like Lost Girl,Z Nation and the upcoming Olympus.

Regina will be based in New York and report to Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller.

“Chris has done a remarkable job building a solid primetime schedule with smart, on-the-brand acquisitions and co-productions, along with being the driving force behind the Sharknado global social media phenomenon,” said Howe. “We look forward to his many contributions to the growth of Syfy in the years to come.”

Regina has been with Syfy since 1998 when he came on as director of scheduling and administration.