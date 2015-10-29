Chris Mohr Joins SIIA

Chris Mohr, a partner at Meyer, Klipper & Mohr, is joining the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) in Washington as general counsel and VP for intellectual property.

He will report to senior VP for public policy, Mark MacCarthy.

Mohr advised clients on copyright, privacy, First Amendment and other IP issues while in private practice. He will take the lead on copyright, patent and trademark issues for SIIA and will be the association's chief legal officer.

Mohr has lectured on copyright issues at Georgetown and Columbia.

Keith Kupferschmid, who had been senior VP and general counsel at SIIA, left last month to become CEO of the Washington-based Copyright Alliance.

SIIA members include Google, News Corp., Oracle, and Red Hat.