Chris Matthews Inks New Deal With MSNBC

Chris Matthews has signed a new long-term deal with MSNBC.

The new agreement will keep Matthews as host of Hardball, which airs at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, through the next Presidential election.

As part of the deal, Matthews will step down from The Chris Matthews Show, his syndicated public affairs show produced from NBC News' Washington, D.C. bureau, in July. His last show will be July 21.

The story was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.