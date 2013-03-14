Chris Hayes to Take MSNBC's 8 P.M. Slot

A day after Ed Schultz announced his MSNBC program wouldmove to weekends next month,

the network confirmed that Chris Hayes will be the new host of its 8 p.m. hour

starting April 1.

Hayes, 34, has been the host of MSNBC's weekend morning program Up with Chris Hayes since 2011 and contributed

to the network's coverage of all the major political events during the 2012

election. He often served as a guest host for The Rachel Maddow Show and The

Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

"Chris has done an amazing job creating a franchise on

weekend morning," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. "He's an

extraordinary talent and has made a strong connection with our audience. This

is an exciting time for MSNBC."

The news of Hayes' move to primetime comes in advance of NBC

News Group's upfront presentation to advertisers being held in New York on

Thursday afternoon.