Chris Fowler Headed to ESPN's College Football Booth

As most expected, ESPN has tapped Chris Fowler as its new lead play-by-play announcer for college football.

As part of a new contract that will take him through 2023, Fowler will join Kirk Herbstreit in the booth for ABC's Saturday Night Football series. Fowler and Herbstreit will also call on the one semifinal game for the upcoming College Football Playoff, as well as the National Championship Game.

Fowler, who will still continue to host the Saturday morning pregame show College GameDay, replaces Brent Musburger, who will move over to the SEC Network this fall.

ESPN said Fowler will also remain in his role with the network's tennis coverage, where he hosts and calls matches. He has been with ESPN since 1986.

“Chris Fowler is a one-of-a-kind talent who brings an amazing work ethic to every project he works on,” said John Wildhack, ESPN's executive VP, programming and production. “His ability to skillfully document some of the world’s most popular sporting events continues to impress sports fans year after year and his love for college football is on full display every week on GameDay."