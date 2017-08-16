Chris Castallo Named Head of Development for go90

Verizon said it has hired Chris Castallo as head of development of go90, its ad-supported OTT service targeted to younger audiences.

Castallo, most recently senior VP and executive VP of alternative programming and development at CBS, joins go90 about four months after the service was retooled, with its content organized into four “networks” aimed at different demos—go90 XO, go90 Zone, go90 Saga and go90 Session.

In his new role, Castallo will work with content partners to create series that will appeal to the genre, tone and format preferences within each of the networks, Verizon said. Castallo reports to Ivana Kirkbride, go90’s chief content officer, and follows the hiring in April of former DirecTV/AT&T exec Ryan Blood as director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon Media.



