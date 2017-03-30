Verizon Retools go90

Looking to put a charge into its troubled ad-based go90 service, Verizon announced this week that it has launched a new, redesigned version of the mobile-first platform that includes improved discovery, programming and advertising capabilities.

The “3.0” version of go90 was built by a new San Francisco-based Verizon Digital Entertainment Engineering & Operations team that was created from Verizon’s acquisition last year of Vessel, Chip Canter, GM of Verizon Digital Entertainment, explained in this blog item posted Wednesday. Vessel was the YouTube-like competitor started up by former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar.

“This update enhances content discovery, programming and merchandising through design, deeper and broader algorithmic search & recommendation and experience,” Canter wrote, adding that the updates are being rolled out to all go90 users on iOS and Android devices over the next couple of days.



