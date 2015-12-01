Chris Bastian Named SCTE’s New CTO

Chris Bastian, an industry engineering vet formerly of Comcast, RCN Corp. and the National Security Agency, has been named senior VP and chief technology officer of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE).

Bastian, who starts his new role at SCTE on Dec. 14, succeeds Daniel Howard, who was appointed to the new staff position of SCTE Fellow in February.

Bastian joins Exton, Pa.-based SCTE following more than 10 years at Comcast, where he most recently served as executive director, focusing on the MSO’s Xfinity Wi-Fi network. Before that, he was executive director of network architecture for the Comcast Technology and Product Group, and senior director of converged regional area network engineering for the Comcast Network Engineering Group.

