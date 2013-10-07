Chopper Revs Up on CMT Nov. 16

Orange County Choppers will premiere on CMT Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET, the network said Monday.



The show follows the bike builds of Orange County Chopper and shop owner Paul Teutul Sr., which gained fame on Discovery's American Choppers series and aired on Discovery and TLC for a decade before ending its run last December.



Builds include a dragon bike with an unlucky "break" and a restaurant giveaway where "a problem with an important bracket and a chrome-bubbling issue" jeopardize the unveiling.



CMT announced in June it had picked up the unscripted show, which arguably launched the genre of family business docu-dramas that has seen its latest success in shows like Pawn Stars and DuckDynasty.