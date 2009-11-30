Chip Caray Leaving TBS

Sports broadcaster Chip Caray is parting ways with TBS, the network says. Caray had been TBS' chief play-by-play man for Major League Baseball playoff games. He was also an occasional contributor to Atlanta Braves telecasts.

He had been a ripe target for critics, who cited a number of factual errors and embellishments in some of his calls.

"Since the end of the 2009 MLB Playoffs, we've had several discussions with Chip Caray regarding 2010 and beyond," said a statement from Turner Sports. "Both sides agree that now is the right time to move ahead on different paths. We appreciate and thank Chip for his contributions to our Braves and MLB coverage and wish him all the best."

Caray, the son of Atlanta Braves broadcaster Skip Caray (who died in 2008) and grandson of legendary Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray (who passed away in 1998) had been a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs from 1998-2004, before joining TBS to work with his father broadcasting Braves games.