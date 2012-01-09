Chiller Sets 2012 Programming Slate

Chiller will look to scare up ratings with several original documentaries, special and movies scheduled to debut in 2012.

Among the new projects is an original documentary film The American Scream, which takes an unconventional look at the Halloween cultural phenomenon of homemade haunted houses; and original movies Dead Souls, in which an adopted 18-year old returns to the haunted farm of his natural parents, and Beneath -- in which celebrating high school seniors encounter a bloodthirsty, underwater predator.

Also on tap are original specials Real Fear: The Truth Behind The Movies, which investigates the factual stories behind such theatrical horror movies Silent Hill, The Amityville Horror, The Mothman Prophecies andPoltergeist; and Can You Survive A Horror Movie?, which puts to the test some horror movie concepts such as the speed in which a zombie invasion could spread or how long a human being could survive while being buried alive, said network officials.

The new projects join the previously-announced original movie Brian Keene's Ghoul, currently slated to premiere in early 2012.